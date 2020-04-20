2 Chainz Donates Meals To Atlanta Health Care Workers

Rapper #2Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard donated hundreds of meals to health care workers last week in Atlanta. 2 Chainz and his business partner owns Escobar Restaurant and utilized their access to food.

2 Chainz made a statement saying “Born and raised in Atlanta, this city has always been my home. Seeing our health care workers putting their lives at risk everyday to keep our city, state and country safe is remarkable”.

2 Chainz’s foundation has focused on fostering a younger generation, but has also paid yearly rent for disabled veterans in Atlanta, provided lunches and toys for children and homes for the needy. Escobar added “When things affect our community, it’s only right that we contribute in any way possible — we are looking to do that with food for the healthcare workers of Southern Regional Medical Center”.

This is so refreshing to see during this time that our healthcare workers are receiving the aid they need. Let’s keep uplifting each other!

