The Lo Down: The Lo Down: Teddy Riley & Babyface PT 2 & Tekashi 69 Spending Reckless on A Neckless [VIDEO]

The Lo Down: Teddy Riley & Babyface PT 2 & Tekashi 69 Spending Reckless on A Neckless

Almost 4 million people tune into the Teddy Riley vs Babyface battle, which created plenty conversation on the net regarding who won, along with plenty commentary about the digital issues that we all viewed trying to witness. Instagram hopped on and said it was actually their fault, not Teddy or Babyface’s.

In other news, Trey Songz celebrated the birthday of his 1-year-old child and Tekashi 6ix9ne is apparently living his best life with some of the purchases he’s made.

Catch up with all the tea with Lore’l and The Lo Down on The Morning Hustle!

Trey Songz' baby boy Noah turned 1 year old today & he is the most adorable baby! Trigga’s cousin posted a picture confirming his nephews birthday saying, “Happy 1st birthday to my amazing nephew Noah!!! The last 365 days of being able to see my boy grow and develop his own personality has been a pleasure and I’m so happy I get to spoil you with love and new foods lol. Happy birthday lil man!” Time is flying! "Mr. Steal Your Girl" is going to have to pass the torch to his baby boy before you know it!

