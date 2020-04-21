Almost 4 million people tune into the Teddy Riley vs Babyface battle, which created plenty conversation on the net regarding who won, along with plenty commentary about the digital issues that we all viewed trying to witness. Instagram hopped on and said it was actually their fault, not Teddy or Babyface’s.

SIGN UP FOR THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER

In other news, Trey Songz celebrated the birthday of his 1-year-old child and Tekashi 6ix9ne is apparently living his best life with some of the purchases he’s made.

Catch up with all the tea with Lore’l and The Lo Down on The Morning Hustle!

SEE ALSO: This Is Why 2 Chainz Banned Jack Thriller From Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Mark Wahlberg Would Come Out Of Retirement If Someone “Dissed” Wahlburgers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: The Lo Down: Teddy Riley & Babyface PT 2 & Tekashi 69 Spending Reckless on A Neckless [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com