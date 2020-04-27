CLOSE
Amanda Seales Shares Her Nasty Target Experience On Her #SmallDoses Podcast

HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Randy Shropshire

A lot of talk has been happening about how others have been managing the quaratine and COVID pandemic. Actress #AmandaSeales sat down with her #Insecure co-star #IssaRae on her Small Doses podcast, to discuss some of her experiences during the lockdown, including her run-in with a fellow Target shopper. Amanda states tha early in the crisis she traveled to Orlando to be with her mother.

“This woman was like standing so close to me. I was like ‘Ma’am, can you please give me some space?’ She was like ‘You got a ruler? You got a ruler?’ I was like ‘I have a mask and gloves. As you an see, I’m not about this life.’ She was like ‘I should spit on you’. That escalated quick!

“I definitely was like ‘B—h, I wish you would spit on me!” in response to what turned into an almost violent encounter. Target employees intervened to deescalate the situation and according to Seales, they expressed to her that encounters like this are becoming frequent due to all of the anxiety that people are feeling.

We’ve also heard about #ToriBrixx , the girlfriend of rapper #RichTheKid having an encounter with a woman at Target that actually became physical! We have to keep the “social distance” y’all. This will be over before you know it!

