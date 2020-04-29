Angie Ange on the importance of teaching yourself on this Working Women Wednesday.

Whoever or whatever is triggering you right now is teaching you something you need to learn about yourself.

Angie steps outside for todays quote from @melrobbins. “When you stop looking to blame others for your reactions and start analyzing where your triggers are originating from…the lessons you can learn for yourself puts you on a whole different level of vibration. I had to speak to myself like Tyra Banks and say… LEARN FROM THIS!”

Get your daily motivation every morning on The Morning Hustle with Angie Ange to start your morning each day!

SEE ALSO: ‘I Ain’t Mad At Ya’ – Kentucky Governor Apologizes After Tupac Shakur Files For Unemployment

SEE ALSO: Kelly Rowland Explains The Stunning Visual For Her Single & Life Setting Her Up For The Solo Space [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Angie’s Motivation: “Whatever Is Triggering You Right Now Is Teaching You Something You Need” [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On K97.5: