Is LeBron James Cheating on Savannah With This IG Model?

Well, there’s a new crop of rumors out there about our ex-Cleveland Cavalier and lifetime Akronite LeBron James, who now finds himself embroiled in another set of cheating allegations. This time they’re saying he’s been creeping on Savannah with 23 year old IG model Sofia Jamora.

Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron James Saved His Life

The story goes that the wife of an NFL player, a woman named Erza Haliti, posted to her Instagram story that “Am I the only one that’snot a fan of LeBron?” I guess I’ve never been a fan of guys that cheat on their wives especially with @sofiajamora”.

Spicy.

There’s are more details to all the he said, she said right here.

What y’all think? Is Bron Bron cheating?

Also On K97.5: