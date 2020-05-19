CLOSE
Would You Be Here For A DMX / Eminem #Verzuz?

9th Annual Roots Picnic

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Since the start of this Coronavirus pandemic, artists and entertainers have been trying to find a way to stay connected, and relevant to their audiences. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have done just that with their weekly IG live series, Verzuz.

Verzuz is a “battle” between 2 artists/ producers that airs Saturday nights. Some of the most popular battles have been of the pair themselves, Babyface VS Teddy Riley, Neyo VS Jhonta Austin, Scott Storch VS Manny Fresh etc.

As Swizz and Timbo look for the next artists to face off, there have been rumors of Eminem wanting the smoke with DMX. Recently N.O.R.E. talked with DMX who said he’d be willing to battle Slim Shady, so we gotta ask; would you be here for a DMX VS Eminem battle, and who do you think would win?

Take our poll and sound off in the comments!

swizz beatz , Timbaland , Verzuz

