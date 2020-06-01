Barack Obama Gives Activism Tips Amid Worldwide Protests for George Floyd

The worldwide protests in the wake of the murder of unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minnesota Police has caught the attention of the world. There have been protests, and riots across the country and beyond.

While current White House leadership has not made an efforts to quell concerns, former President, Barack Obama, hears us. Earlier today, Obama took to his Instagram to give tips to protestors, allies, and advocates on activism and how to bring about change from the inside having captured the world’s attention.

“ I wrote out some thoughts on how to make this moment a real turning point to bring about real change––and pulled together some resources to help young activists sustain the momentum by channeling their energy into concrete action.”

Take a look at his suggestions and resources below.

