Durham Public Schools Is Hiring!

Please join us for a virtual recruitment fair on Tuesday, June 30 from 11 am – 2 pm. Jobseekers will have the opportunity to talk with DPS recruiters via Zoom to learn more about opportunities with our operational services department. Recruiters will be available to answer your questions about the district, salary and benefits. Please complete the registration form by Monday, June 29 by 5 pm to register for this exciting event.

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

4 pm – 6 pm

Description: Please join us for a virtual recruitment fair on Tuesday, June 30 from 4 pm – 6 pm. Jobseekers will have the opportunity to talk with DPS recruiters via Zoom to learn more about opportunities to become a substitute teacher with Durham Public Schools. We’re recruiting substitute teachers for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Recruiters will be available to answer your questions about this exciting opportunity and how to apply. To learn more, please complete the registration form by Monday, June 29 by 5 pm to register for this exciting event.

Positions Available: Substitutes for all subjects and grade levels

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/DPSJune30RecruitmentFairSubs