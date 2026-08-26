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Mayor of Gary Breaks Down How His City Was Left In The Dark

Published on August 26, 2026
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"Michael" Hometown Screening
Source: Barry Brecheisen

Gary, Indiana Fights Back After Storm Leaves City in the Dark

When a powerful derecho ripped through northwest Indiana on August 11, it brought 99 mph winds that turned life upside down for the people of Gary. Trees crashed onto homes and cars. Power lines snapped. At the height of the storm, Gary sat at 38,000 outages — meaning 95% of this 68,000-person city lost power. For a community that’s over 75% Black, the darkness felt like more than just a power problem. Mayor Eddie Melton, the city’s 22nd mayor, broke it all down on the Morning Hustle.


Residents felt ignored, and Melton didn’t shy away from why. Utility company Nipsco left Gary off its restoration list, and folks took to social media saying they felt the city was being silenced. In Gary many neighborhoods didn’t see repair trucks for days, and Melton called on NIPSCO to bring in more mutual aid sooner.

Help eventually arrived from the top. President Trump called Melton directly and signed an emergency declaration within 24 hours of their talk, unlocking FEMA reimbursements for spoiled food and damaged homes. Gary residents can now call 211 for support, and gary.gov/stormrecovery is raising funds to help families replace refrigerators and weatherheads.

The community showed up big. Keith Lee, Pastor Jamal Bryant, Gary-native Freddie Gibbs, and more all rallied behind the city. Looking ahead, Melton is investing in backup generators, solar panels, and stronger infrastructure. The governor has launched an investigation into NIPSCO’s response. As Melton put it, “It’s never fast enough when you’re in the dark.”

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Mayor of Gary Breaks Down How His City Was Left In The Dark was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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