As the year closes, it’s time to reset and clear out that negative space. The motivation today is, “A dead battery can’t jump-start a dead battery. Get away from people who can’t charge your spirit when you need a jump.” Sometimes you have to separate yourself from people who are not on board with your mission and that place that you’re going. As you reflect on your 2020, think about your growth for the new year and find people and things that charge you up!

Angie's Motivation: "A Dead Battery Can't Jump Start a Dead Battery."

