Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
President Donald Trump has made history to be the first President to be impeached for the second time!
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lead the House with a second impeachment process against President Trump after his role in last week’s attempted insurrection of the government that resulted in the storming of the U.S. capitol.
The House passed an article that charged Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’, the resolution passed with a voted of 232 to 197. Trump will likely stay in office and finish out his last seven days due to the Senate not being in session.
However, this could lead to a trial after Trump is out of the office with further consequences if he is convicted such as not being able to run for any political office in the future.
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
1. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 14 of 14
The Latest:
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Donald Trump Is A Living, Breathing, Impeachable Offense’
- Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice
- House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second Time, A First For A U.S. President
- ‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
- Billy Sorrells File: “They Snorted My Dad!”
- The Lo Down: Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole Gets New Date & Meek Mill Calls Out A CEO For Bad Business
- NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To Deadly Riot In Washington DC
- Lamar Odom To Step Into The Boxing Ring This Summer
- To Bonnet or Not To Bonnet, That Is The Question: Are Hair Bonnets On Video Work Chats Considered Professional?
- Struggle Perm Wearing Right-Wing Activist Ali Alexander Names 3 GOP Congress Members In Stop The Steal Plot
Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com