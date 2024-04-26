Listen Live
Our Youngest Guests Ever: Van Van & Heiress Harris Talk ‘Be You’ Single

| 04.26.24
Van Van & Heiress Harris

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

 

The Morning Hustle welcomes its youngest and most adorable guests yet! Lo and Kyle pick the brains of young artists Van Van (5) and Heiress Harris (8). We get to know all about them, the child superstardom life, and their new collaborative single—with Van on the bars and Heiress on the vocals!

Heiress, youngest daughter of ATL rap legend T.I. Harris and beloved Xscape singer Tiny Harris, has clearly inherited her parents’ smarts and the family’s “entertainer” gene. She discusses her adjustment to having a fan-base, and even spills the tea about who her favorite sibling is.

 

Van Van’s (Savannah McConneaughey) charisma and talent has taken her from TikTok to television, festival stages, and so much more! After her dad, Reggie, realized how quickly she memorized songs, he began posting her reciting freestyles and the rest is history. At only five-years-old, Van Van has organically amassed nearly 500K followers to date.

FULL INTERVIEW

 

