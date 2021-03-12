There’s so much going on in the Hip-Hop Spot. Jay-Z is always good at making others feel bad and he made Damson Idris, aka Franklin from Snowfall feel bad on a zoom call. Master P is of course out here executing black excellence. He shared on his Instagram that instead of buying an NBA team, he now wants to start his own HBCU. Hear more hot stories in the hip-hop spot.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Jay-Z Roasted This Actor For Showing Up Shirtless On Zoom + Master P Reveals His Next Big Purchase was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: