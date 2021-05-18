Nicki Minaj Denies Allegations Of Cocaine Use After Fans She Was Sniffling On IG Live

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Late Thursday night, Nicki Minaj went live to share her major announcement. Her iconic mixtape, “Beam Me Up Scott,” is available on all streaming platforms, with a new single from Lil Wayne and Drake.

Amid all the excitement and Nicki mania, there were quite a few people who noticed that Nicki was continuously sniffling during her livestream, leading some to speculate about her alleged drug use.

Nicki hopped back on IG live Friday and address the allegations herself.

Nicki said that she has been open about her drug use in the past and in her music, so there’s no need for her to lie. Nicki told her fans that she has never tried cocaine a day in her life despite what people were insinuating.

The only mention of cocaine in her music was about “weight,” she said. Check out what Nicki Minaj had to say to her fans below:

