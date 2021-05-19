Hip-Hop Spot: Mulatto Finally Makes Name Change Official + 50 Cent’s Foundation Looks Out For At-Risk Houston Students

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation Donates To Business Program For At-Risk Houston Students

After announcing his big move to Houston recently, 50 Cent is already giving back to his new community by launching a new after school business program for students in the area. On behalf of his organization G-Unity Foundation, Fiddy dropped the $300K donation as a way to launch what he’s officially calling The G-Unity Business Lab in order to teach the kiddos all things entrepreneurship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The business program is partnered with the Houston Independent School District, who actually matched his $300K donation to give the full total a whopping $600,000.

Mulatto Makes Her Name Change Official

Speaking of making moves, it looks like rapper Mulatto has officially changed her name to LATTO moving forward. While speaking with us on The Morning Hustle, she mentioned wanting to do a big rollout with the official change, but people started noticing the change on various music streaming services.

“F*ck it, I’ll change my name,” she raps in a recent IG video as the new single blares in the background, also spitting, “but I bet they still gon’ find something!” The verse continues to spell out the official name change, boldly stating, “New money, new crib, new whip, new name — I’m still that bitch!” May the baddest win in the world of female emcees, but we’re just glad Big Latto made a conscious decision that showed both respect for herself and our culture as Black people. Terms like “mulatto” foster an unneeded sense of competition in our race, especially amongst our women, so one step towards ending that is simply good in any rhyme book. Props. How do you feel about the name change?

Catch up with everything you missed in Headkrack’s ‘Hip-Hop Spot’ on The Morning Hustle!

SEE ALSO: 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation Donates $300K To Business Program For At-Risk Houston Students

SEE ALSO: Mulatto Ends A Controversial Chapter Of Her Career With Official Name Change To “Latto”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked 10 photos Launch gallery Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked 1. Queen Latifah - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Lil' Kim - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Missy - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Lauryn Hill - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Nicki Minaj - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Bernard Smalls 5 of 10 6. Rapsody - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Foxy Brown - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Da Brat - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Rah Digga - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Remy Ma - Greatest Female Rappers Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked Hip-Hop is better off when women are fully participating, period. All these years later, female rappers are still pushing past any and all boundaries, be they sexism or a sucka MC, even if the lines look different. While we’re learning new things about streaming and algorithms daily, female rappers are still thriving at levels higher than ever before. Ask Cardi B—long gone are the days of reality stardom for the Bronx artist with the big personality. She’s recently become the first female rapper to cop a diamond plaque [for her first single “Bodak Yellow”] and it seems the only way for her to go, is up. The genre is no longer the staunchly regulated boy’s club of the ’80s and early ’90s. The framework set in place by artists like MC Lyte and Queen Latifah has allowed, in huge part, for the empowerment of women in Rap today. Over the course of 50 years, rap has evolved far beyond what it was at the beginning. And much of that has to do with the infinite talents of the women who fell in love with the culture, helping it along on its journey. Dana Owens flipped and finessed an acting career out of her Hip-Hop roots. Missy Elliott is legendary for the trends she’s set, both on and off-camera, behind the boards or behind the mic and she’s getting her flowers still, more than 20 years after her debut LP Supa Dupa Fly. These women, and so many more, have kicked down doors to make room for others like Nicki Minaj, Tierra Whack, Day Sulan, Noname and Rapsody to rush in and take the reins. Every generation allows for more women into the next, leading with camaraderie and respect. Talk about style and grace. With March being Women’s History Month and all, Hip-Hop Wired put their heads together to compile a comprehensive list of 30 women—don’t even think “femcee”—those who made history and those who are currently doing so. With or without a cosign from your favorite MC with the Y chromosome. We present the Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, ranked. Check out the top 10 in the gallery below. 11. MC Lyte 12. Salt N Pepa 13. Lady of Rage 14. Left Eye 15. Eve 16. Jean Grae 17. Cardi B 18. Trina 19. Megan Thee Stallion 20. Bahamadia 21. Mia X 22. MC Sha-Rock 23. Gangsta Boo 24. Shawnna 25. Roxanne Shante 26. Ladybug Mecca 27. Yo-Yo 28. Young MA 29. Monie Love 30. 3D Natee

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip-Hop Spot: Mulatto Finally Makes Name Change Official + 50 Cent’s Foundation Looks Out For At-Risk Houston Students was originally published on themorninghustle.com