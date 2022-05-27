Legally Hype Talks Gunna’s Bond Denial, What Next With YSL Plus Mass Shootings and the NRA

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. Listen every Friday at 7:10am ET. The past few weeks have been one for the books and of course we had to check in with Legally Hype to separate the facts from pure emotion.

First up we’re talking Gunna’s denial of bond from Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Last week a judge denied bond for the rapper even after he offered to wear a ankle bracelet and have all calls monitored by the system. a recent video from court also showed prosecutors presenting Gunna and Young Thug’s lyrics from a song “Take It To Trial” as basis for denial.

Next up we discuss the tragic mass shootings of Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas and who really holds the power tp elicit change between President Joe Biden the National Rifle Association (NRA).

