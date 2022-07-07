ICYMI: Headkrack’s Big Fight Against Kimbo Slice Jr.

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

HeadKrack’s Official Celebrity boxing match with one for the books! On June 11th he took on Kimbo Slice Jr. and enter the boxing ring in front of the masses for the first time ever!

But it wasn’t only what he accomplished that night in on the big stage that caught everyones attention. It was the preparation that began much before the big fight that really spoke to the hard work and dedication both inside and beyond the ring that speaks to his tenacious spirt and dedication.

Headkrack trained for over three months in preparation for this fight with coaches at Pepper Boxing in Atlanta. He also dropped over 20 pounds the healthy way, resisting alcohol and some of his favorite fast foods in preparation of the match up. Listen below to Headkrack as he speaks to his trainer just moments after the fight.

Be on the lookout you just may see him answer the ring again!

