K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Asking For A Friend comes from a man who says he feels heartbroken and betrayed after finding out that his 5-year-old son is not paternally his!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Keith says he recently found out that his wife stepped out before the marriage and his 5-year-old son is not his. He feels betrayed but doesn’t know if he should stay to preserve the family or move on with his life! To top it off, his wife refuses to give any details of who the real father might be and when. it happened.

All of Keith’s friends tell him he should move on and start his new life with a clean slate but he’s not so sure he’s ready to take that step. Listen to the full call below. What do you think should happen?

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

AFAF: My Wife Lied & Now I Know Her Child Isn’t Mine! was originally published on themorninghustle.com