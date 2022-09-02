THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

he water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has left residents with no running water, a hospital without air conditioning and moved schooling to online. The city was already under a boil water notice since July. Now many residents experience no water coming out of their faucets or water that is deemed undrinkable.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Meanwhile, a viral video shows a huge water tank sitting outside MS Governor Tate Reeves residence. President Joe Biden has stepped in to assist after their main water source began to fail Monday. We spoke with former Senior White House Advisor for public engagement,Trey Baker. Baker also spent time in Grenada, Mississippi working as a city manager. Listen to the full conversation below.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Former Senior White House Advisor, Trey Baker Addresses Jackson Mississippi Water Crisis & Solution was originally published on themorninghustle.com