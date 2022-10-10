Kanye West Admits He Was Jealous Of Virgil Abloh Via Texts With Tremaine Emory

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Kanye West hot mess express continues. He reveals that he was indeed jealous of Virgil Abloh in a text conversation with Tremaine Emory.

As spotted on Complex, the Chicago, Ill. native reached out directly to the Creative Director at SUPREME after Emory called him out for treating Virgil Abloh poorly prior to and after his death. Last Friday (Oct. 7), Ye shared screenshots of their conversation. Emory went ten toes down on his prior stance.

“You still ain’t tell the people why you weren’t invited at Virgil’s private funeral,” he wrote. “Why you rode on him when you knew he was sick. That’s the ether. That’s the sh*t you can’t address. The sh*t you can’t live with. All the hate you spewed on your brother.”

After greeting Emory with “Good to hear from you b*tch” Ye went on to admit that he hated Virgil’s designs and didn’t believe that the late designer had cancer because he had not been told that by Virgil himself. He also went on to say that he was in his feelings about Virgil and Drake’s relationship.

“I’ve made mistakes,” Ye wrote. “I was jealous of Virgil. I felt betrayed by and lied to by Virgil. I felt he gave Drake the green diamond watch just to f*** with me. But I love Virgil too and I miss him.”

Per Hype Beast, he further discussed his relationship with Abloh with the French media outlet, Clique TV. The “Bound 2” rapper says he was originally offered Abloh’s role at LVMH.

“No one knows I’d been offered the deal by Bernard Arnault,” he said. He said Arnault’s son told him that his father “never goes back on his word,” but “three months after that, they dropped the deal.”

You can watch his interview with Clique TV below.

