DJ Remedy Catches Up With “Power’s” Michael Rainey Jr. At NCCU

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

K975 was on the scene at North Carolina Central University for the latest installment of their “Rock The Lyceum” lecture series. This time around, it was actor Michael Rainey Jr. (a.k.a. “Tariq St. Patrick” from Starz’s Power and Power Book II: Ghost) addressing the Eagle Nation on campus. DJ Remedy caught up with him after the lecture to ask some questions about the development of his character, separating his real life from the show, and how he’s giving back to his community. Check out the interview below!

(And yes, DJ Remedy called Michael by his character name by accident. He recovered nicely, though. LOL)