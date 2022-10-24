Another George Floyd Cop Pleads Guilty Amid Conservative Lies About Police Murder

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The ex-cop who participated in the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty. On Monday, J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the murder of Floyd. In the plea, Kueng agreed to 3.5 years in prison and will have his charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder dropped. Also as a part of the agreement, Kueng admitted to holding Floyd’s torso during the incident and acknowledged his actions were unreasonable under the circumstances.

Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to charges related to Floyd’s death.

Thomas Lane agreed to a plea agreement earlier this year and will serve his state sentence concurrently with his federal. Lane was sentenced to three years for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The third officer, Tou Thao rejected his plea deal and jury selection in his trial is set to begin today. All three men were convicted in federal court of willfully violating the civil rights of George Floyd. Thao was sentenced to 3.5 years, Kueng was sentenced to three years and Lane was sentenced to 2.5 years all for their roles in aiding fellow officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.

The 2020 murder was captured on video and sparked nationwide protests over police brutality. On April 20, 2021, Chauvin was unanimously found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for killing Floyd.

Kueng’s latest guilty plea is another small step towards closure for the Floyd family, but that hasn’t stopped conservative pundits from spreading lies and falsehoods about the death of George Floyd.

You would think guilty verdicts and cops taking pleas would be enough for the truth to win the day, but that hasn’t been the case.

Folks like Candace Owens, Ye, and Steven Crowder have all participated in spreading the fake narrative that George Floyd wasn’t killed by the officers convicted of his murder. A narrative that was dispelled and disproven extensively during Derek Chauvin’s trial.

But that didn’t stop Candace Owens from creating a documentary called “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold,” which centers around the blatant lie. The artist formerly known as Kayne West then took those lies and perpetuated them on one of the biggest platforms in Hip-Hop, the “Drink Champs” podcast.

Ye’s opinions were then eaten up by the right-wing media praising him for spewing falsehoods that undermine police brutality and accountability. Conservative pundit Steven Crowder took to his YouTube show to back Ye and continue to push lies and talking points about how Floyd died.

After Ye’s appearance on “Drink Champs,” George Floyd’s family announced that they were planning to sue West for $250 million after his slanderous comments.

The suit has led to Candace Owens’ doubling down on her George Floyd conspiracy calling the complaint against Ye a PR stunt. Meanwhile, on planet earth, three former police officers sit in a prison cell for killing George Floyd. It’s as if conservatives live in a world of their own filled with lies that justify their racism.

