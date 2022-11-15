Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammy Awards are back in Los Angeles for 2023 and the nominations for the rap categories have been revealed. In total, DJ Khaled has four nominations including three for his JAY-Z assisted “God Did” track as well as Best Rap Album. Jack Harlow has three including one for “Churchill Downs,” “First Class” and his Come Home The Kids Miss You album.

Both Latto and Glorilla are first-time Grammy nominees, one for Best Rap Performance (“F.N.F.”) and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Big Energy). See the full list of nominees for the rap categories below.

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”

Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug, “Pushin P”

Doja Cat, “Vegas”

Hitkidd & GloRilla, “F.N.F.”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Pt. 5”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA, “Beautiful”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Kendrick Lamar, “Die Hard”

Latto, “Big Energy (Live)”

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow feat. Drake, “Churchill Downs”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Pt. 5”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

DJ Khaled, “God Did”

Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug, “Pushin P”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled, God Did

Future, I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry

Watch the full nomination special below.

