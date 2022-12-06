‘Black Adam’ Was A Bust That May Cost Warner Bros. $100M In Losses

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently everything Dwayne Johnson touches does not turn to gold. His recent theatrical outing Black Adam was a bust and will be a major loss to Warner Bros.

As spotted on Yahoo! News, The Rock’s latest movie isn’t performing to goal in terms of revenue for ticket sales. While the comic adventure did over $387 million dollars in gross sales globally after seven weeks after its release, it took about $195 million dollars to produce it.

Additionally, to market the film experts say the company spent another $100 million dollars which included out-of-home advertising, commercials, teasers, and of course fitting the bill for Johnson’s promotional tour. In short, the project is in the red and at this point, it is highly unlikely it will make up the difference for Warner to break even.

According to Comic Book Resources, The Rock’s star power wasn’t enough to win critics over.

Rotten Tomatoes and Deseret News called film reviews mixed, while Variety and Common Sense Media stated the film received negative reviews.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 39% based on 282 reviews, with an average rating of 5.1/10. The website’s critics’ consensus reads: “Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it’s a wildly uneven letdown.”

On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 41 out of 100, based on 52 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”.

The film is a spin-off of Shazam! (2019) and the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

