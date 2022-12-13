HomeAyeeedubb

Tafia Talks Meeting Meek Mill and Rapping in Prison

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tafia may be my new favorite rapper *eye emoji*

He recently came to the station to chop it up with us and really a cool dude! We talked about him meeting Meek Mill and how he just recently started making music while he was locked up. He also talked about how he wants to give back to his hood and what is more to come from him in the new year!

 

Engaging Black America
Close