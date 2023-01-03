Last Installment Of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Series Details How He Allegedly Groomed Young Men

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Even though R. Kelly is serving time for his crimes, the world will find out more about his creepy ways. The final installment of Surviving R. Kelly premiered on Lifetime Jan. 2.

As per Variety, it seems the disgraced crooner’s ways will be the talk of the town again in 2023. The Lifetime documentary will be returning with a third and final installment. This time, the series will not only give updates going into Kelly’s trial and subsequent incarceration but also detail how he allegedly groomed younger men. Some of the other themes covered include how witnesses were intimidated, following some of the survivors post-trial, as well as sourcing feedback from legal and trauma experts.

Executive producer Jesse Daniels granted the media outlet an exclusive interview on how the new episode came to be. “After part one, we said that was it. But as we continued to stay in touch with our survivors, we started to hear about the pressure and the toll of preparing for this trial and gathering the courage to take the stand” he said.

Daniels also says that the project also examines the accusations that Kelly also abused young men. “Our goal was to create a real 360-degree look at what was unfolding every day of the trial, and that certainly was a big chapter of the trial where there were male victims who testified” he explained. “It was certainly something that we had heard in the past, but not in the context of this trial. We felt obligated to tell the whole arc of the trial and every detail that we could.”

Lastly, the film executive confirmed that R. Kelly enforced NDA’s (non-disclosure agreements) to silence his victims including the late Aaliyah. Episode one of Surviving R. Kelly Part III is available to stream.

