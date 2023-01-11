Your #1 station for hip hop and R&B!

Join the community in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s a list of several community events in the area.

January 13 – 16 Wreath Laying Ceremony – MLK memorial gardens Raleigh – 9am

Dreamfest, Cary – Town of Cary – films, performances and more

January 14 MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally, Apex – 8am at Apex First Baptist Church – March at 9am

January 15 University/Community MLK Memorial Banquet, Chapel Hill – 6pm

January 16 43rd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast – 7am – 9am Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham

MLK MEMORIAL MARCH – 10AM – State Capitol Bldg – Raleigh

MLK Jr. Day Mass, Raleigh – 12 pm – The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedra

MLK March and Celebration, Fuquay-Varina – St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00

MLK Day of Service Meal Packaging Event, Durham – Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am

King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , Raleigh – John Chavis Memorial Park from 12 pm – 3 pm

Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, Durham – Durham Central Park at 1 pm

J anuary 20 March Like Martin: Move!, Raleigh African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University – The march will begin at 12:30 pm

February 4 NC MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party, Durham – 12pm along Fayetteville Street

VIRTUAL : MLK prayer, Noon Observance and Evening Musical

source: ABC11

List Of Local Martin Luther King Jr. Events was originally published on thelightnc.com