Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Confirmed As New Couple!

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The rumors have been going around for a while now that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were an item, but since it is Lori’s birthday, Damson had to show off his boo and make it Instagram Official!

A lot of people are happy for this new couple, but there are a few people who still think Lori has been dating or in a relationship with TOO many people in the last few years.

Are you here for this new power couple?

 

