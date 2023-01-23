Drake Bolsters OVO Sound Roster With Naomi Sharon, The First Woman To Rep His Record Label

Drake has strengthened his OVO Sound label’s roster with the addition of Naomi Sharon, the first woman to rep his imprint.

The news comes as Drake shut down Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater for two nights that saw the Canadian Hip-Hop star perform a bevy of his records and share the stage with Dipset and 21 Savage.

Drake took to Instagram to announce the big news while formally introducing Naomi Sharon to not only his millions of followers but his fans all around the globe.

“@naomisharon I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met. My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND,” the rapper wrote in a post on the gram that features a photo of the cover art for her new single and a clip from her new visual.

The Dutch-born singer returned the love in the comment section, writing, “I will be forever thankful for this insane opportunity you gave me. Finally, we can share this with the world. Big love.”

OVO Sounds’ leading producer Noah “40” Shebib also expressed his excitement for his label’s latest signee adding in a separate post, “I’m honoured to be a part of this journey. Im so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to hear the rest of what you’ve been working on.”

Sharon first hit the music scene in 2019 with “The Moon,” followed by her second single, “Breeze.” In 2021 she gave fans a taste of what’s to come with “1991.” before her latest singles, she released Hills” and “Daughter of the Sun on streaming platforms.

