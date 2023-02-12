Big Red Boots Are Going Viral: Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, & More Rock The New Trend

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Big Red Boots created by the brand MSCHF have become the latest fashion craze.

Arts collective MSCHF recently unveiled their newest release, a pair of huge, bulbus bright-colored shoes, aptly titled “Big Red Boots”. Upon first look, many people assumed the fashion statement was a joke, but several high profile celebrities have already been spotted rocking the latest viral fashion craze.

Lil Wayne sported the boots during a recent video shoot with NLE Choppa. Meanwhile, Coi Leray performed at a recent Brooklyn Nets game rocking the bold footwear. Other stars also spotted in the them include Janelle Monae, Fivio Foreign, and more.

Check out the looks below.

The popular Astro Boy-inspired MSCHF shoes leaked online on February 6 but the official release takes place on February 16 at 11 am EST on MSCHF’s site for $350. What are your thoughts on the popular new footwear?

Check out more info on the boots here.

