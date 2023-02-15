K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A woman, trying to get a picture, grabbed the backside of Busta Rhymes, and he quickly let her know she made the wrong decision.

Busta Rhymes can be seen in a viral video tossing his drink at a lady who touched his butt while he was walking out in public. Busta Bust was among a small group when she tried to get his attention, and when she failed she apparently went in to get a handful of Busta’s butt. The rapper wasn’t amused.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

While we obviously aren’t condoning violence, we also don’t condone stupidity either, and encroaching on a stranger’s personal space could certainly fall into that category. Whether they’re a celebrity or not.

How do you feel about these types of situations? Are you on the side of celebrities who claim they need to be treated more like regular human beings? Or do you think Busta acted out as if he had – pardon the pun – a stick up his butt?

Busta Rhymes Throws Drink on Fan For Grabbing His Assets [Video] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com