Ice-T Receives His Long Overdue Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Decades after pissing off law enforcement with his classic cut “Cop Killer,” starring in cult classic movies like New Jack City and ultimately becoming a fan favorite cop on the hit TV series, Law & Order: SVU, Ice-T has finally been given his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Over the weekend, the OG Gangster rapper/actor was blessed with the honor of having his own star laid down on Hollywood Boulevard just a day after celebrating his 65th year on this earth. Joined by his wife, Coco, their daughter and some of his Law & Order cast mates, Ice-T accepted his star in true Ice-T form. He thanked his “haters” who motivated him to “be the best that I can be” and excel in his career.

He might’ve not killed Nino Brown, but he sure as hell killed that role in New Jack City. In an interview with Variety, Ice admitted that he never thought he’d end up amongst the legends on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and simply wanted to be recognized as one of the best artists when he started his rap career in the late ’80s.

I would have told you that was impossible. When I started making records, I didn’t come into the music business thinking I would be a star. I was just seeing if I could get a fan base. I didn’t want to be the best rapper. I just wanted to be mentioned among the greats: LL Cool J, Run-DMC. Getting any “star” was way out of reach.

Well, he’s gotten his star and truth be told, it’s well deserved and long overdue. The man has been doing his thing since the ’90s and became a household name since then.

Check out Ice-T’s Hollywood Walk of Fame speech below, and let us know your thoughts on him finally being cemented amongst the Hollywood legends in the comments section below.

