Cardi B Says Community Service Has Been An Unexpected Blessing

What was a disciplinary measure has been a game changer for Cardi B. She says community service has been an unexpected blessing.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell is making good on the plea deal she accepted back in September. Back in 2018 she was alleged to instigating a fight that her entourage in essence carried out which left several employees at Angels Gentlemen’s Club in Queens were hurt. Additionally, the venue was left in shambles. In turn she pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree in order to avoid any jail time. As part of her agreement she was sentenced to 15 days of community service which she recently started serving.

On Saturday, February 25 she took to Twitter to reveal that the experience has changed her forever. “Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever” she wrote. Earlier today she doubled down on her enthusiasm saying “Community service today till 4pm …..Just cause you famous it don’t mean your special …OBEY THE LAW!”.

Thus far Cardi B has performed community service in churches, schools and organizations throughout New York City.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

