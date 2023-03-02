HomeBrian Dawson

Massachusetts Democrat makes comment about disabled unborn babies

While attending a city council meeting earlier this month, Michael Hugo, the chair of the Framingham Democratic Committee, said crisis pregnancy centers could misdiagnose a defect in a baby in the womb, leading to a disabled child not being aborted and becoming a financial strain on the school system. The Massachusetts Democrat complained about the cost of special education for children with disabilities who are not aborted, according to a local advocate. This caused a widespread feud and the residents will hold a rally and to get him removed. The committee member has since then publicly apologized. 

