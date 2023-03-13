Write-Up by Keenan “HIGz” Higgins

“Now, I can empower — the testimony’s different.”

That was one of the first gems that we got from GRAMMY-winning R&B icon Fantasia, who was referencing her previous visits to Women’s Empowerment in comparison to this one. “The times that I was here, I was doing good,” she admitted to K975’s Mir.I.Am and Ashia Skye, expressing a newfound feeling of growth by adding, “I’m doing great now.”

All three ladies got candid and very chatty for a few minutes while chopping it up about an assortment of things, including the women who inspired her, an upcoming new book with husband Kendall Taylor titled No Crowns in the Castle: Building a Strong Relationship and a Harmonious Life, and a bit of her impactful journey from American Idol to now. The conversation got so emotional at times that it almost brought the room to tears. Hey, sometimes the power of God just moves you when you’re feeling inspired in the moment.

With perfect timing, Mir.I.Am eventually brought us all the way back when she asked about Fantasia’s classic hit, “When I See U”

“The best part is, it ain’t a song about killing,” Fantasia says of her evergreen hit, which topped Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart for an impressive nine weeks back in 2007. She went on to state of the single, “It’s just a good-feeling song saying, ‘I love you — you’re always on my mind!’ [Laughs]” She made an interesting note on how it compares to the music of today, further elaborating by adding, “We have a lot of records out right now that are not so uplifting, so being that [“When I See U”] is a love song — guys love it, kids love it! — it makes me feel good.”

Catch all the laughs, cheers, tears and uplighting words in our full conversation with Fantasia above.

WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony was originally published on foxync.com