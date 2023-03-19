Finesse 3 Times? Rapper Finesse2Tymes Is In A Relationship With 3 Women At Once

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Finesse2Tymes recently revealed that he is actively dating three women, all at the same time.

During a recent interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, rapper Finesse2Tymes made a shocking revelation. During the discussion the Memphis artist discussed his time in prison, his rise to stardom in music and revealed his relationship status. Finesse told the panel that he is currently in a polygamous relationship–with three women, all at once.

Around the 2:54 mark in the video below, the rapper stated “I got a situation, “You know, I’m in a polygamy, like, I gotta have more than one woman.” He then went on to expound upon the dynamics in his 4-person relationship. Check out the full conversation below.