Kanye’s Donda Academy Sued: Alleged Racism, Short Pay & Sushi Overload

Kanye West’s private school, Donda Academy, is being sued by two former employees who claim racial discrimination and inferior teaching standards are just the beginning of its significant problems.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the private Christian school has a long list of strange issues that need to be addressed.

The lawsuit was filed by two former Black female teachers who say they were ultimately let go for blowing the whistle on said issues. Claims of improper teaching standards and unsanitary safety conditions were at the top of the list.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From TMZ:

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the women say they were the only Black teachers employed by Donda Academy when they were hired full-time earlier this year … and they say it didn’t take long for them to notice numerous health and safety violations, unlawful educational practices and extremely unusual rules at Kanye’s school.

To read the entire report from TMZ, [click here].

And get this, the only food available to students was sushi. Yeah, that sushi. According to the lawsuit, neither students nor staff could bring in outside food or drink – except for water. They also couldn’t wear jewelry, go upstairs, or even play outside for recess.

If that’s not weird enough, the report also says that Ye doesn’t have a janitor or school nurse in the building, which if true, leads to questions from some about how that could possibly be allowed. Ye also allegedly only allows students to wear all black, while teachers are forced to either stand or sit on a stool… because there are no chairs.

The former teachers are suing because they feel racially discriminated against, and believe that the company is retaliating against them for complaining about the academy’s problems.

Kanye’s Donda Academy Sued: Alleged Racism, Short Pay & Sushi Overload was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com