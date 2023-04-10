Mass Shooting in Louisville Kentucky Killing 4 and Sending 9 to Hospital

I hate to say it, but another day, another mass shooting took place Monday morning in Louisville, Kentucky.
A gunman had opened fire at a bank in the downtown area and ended up killing four people and sending nine people to the hospital before the gunman died by gunfire at the scene.
Police are saying that the gunman is believed to be a former employee of the bank.
The mass shooting began at the Old National Bank on E Main Street in Louisville at about 8:30a and this happened 30 minutes before the bank was open to the public.
Two officers were shot and one of those officers is in critical condition.
This is a developing story with more updates to come.
