Drake Reacts To Viral A.I. Audio Of Him Rapping Ice Spice’s “Munch”

Published on April 15, 2023

Drake is the latest rapper to have his voice cloned by artificial intelligence technology.

Drake is one of several rappers that have recently had their voice cloned by artificial intelligence (AI) technology. In the latest wave of AI songs to go viral, one clip emerged of Drake’s voice rapping Ice Spice’s hit song, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

The superstar rapper caught wind of the viral video of him rapping Ice Spice, and needless to say, he was not pleased. The Toronto MC took to Instagram to address his thoughts on the video’s use of AI technology. “This the final straw AI,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. Check out the audio above, and view the reaction below.

