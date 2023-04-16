Lil Durk Blesses Future HBCU Students With $50,000 Scholarships

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk recently decided to give back to some students from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Lil Durk continues to find new ways to give back to his community in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The rapper recently partnered with Amazon and Howard University to provide $50,000 scholarships for students to attend Howard University.

On Friday, April 14th the Chicago rapper announced the Durk Banks Endowment Fund, an effort that will ensure that Chicago students have the chance to attend Washington, D.C.’s Historically Black College/University (HBCU) Howard University.

The organization will provide these hefty scholarships to two students for their freshman year of college. Additionally, the organization is donating $250,000 directly to Howard University. In a press release, Lil Durk said, “I feel it’s my responsibility to reach back to the kids—especially those that are growing up in my community. These kids have to be our biggest investment as they’re our future leaders. They are destined for greatness and I’m encouraging others to join my team’s efforts to help pave their way.”

The rapper also took to Instagram to give additional thoughts on his philanthropic efforts. Check out the post below.