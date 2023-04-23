Another A.I. Drake Song Surfaces–And Fans Are Loving It!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Artificial intelligence technology strikes again with another fake Drake song.

Drake is yet another artist who has fallen victim to artificial intelligence technology. A new A.I. Drake track has recently gone viral, and fans believe that it’s one of the better tracks released in the year 2023. The song is titled “Winter’s Cold”, and the vocals on it sound eerily similar to that of the real artist himself. Check out the track and some of the fan reactions below.