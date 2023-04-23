Lil Wayne Brings “Welcome to Tha Carter” Tour To Raleigh

Lil Wayne recently brought his highly anticipated live show to Raleigh, North Carolina.
On Friday, April 21st, Lil Wayne brought his highly anticipated Welcome To Tha Carter tour to Raleigh, North Carolina. Fans sang along to every word as the legendary rapper ran through some of his greatest hits and mixtape favorites at the Ritz Raleigh. Check out footage & photos from the exciting live performance below. Also be sure to check out the remaining tour dates for Welcome to Tha Carter.
04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
-
[UPDATE] Student, Substitute Teacher Charged For Fight In Rocky Mount High School
-
Bill Named After Nicki Minaj Could Limit Federal Vaccine Mandates
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
NFL Suspends Players From Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders For Gambling
-
Floyd Mayweather Ex-Fiance Says "He Will Never Own The Clippers"
-
AM BUZZ: Robin Thicke’s No Pants Party; Draya Breaks The Internet & More…
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
YG Has Some Harsh Words For Clippers Owner Donald Sterling [Exclusive Video]