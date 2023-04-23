Lil Wayne Brings “Welcome to Tha Carter” Tour To Raleigh

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne recently brought his highly anticipated live show to Raleigh, North Carolina.

On Friday, April 21st, Lil Wayne brought his highly anticipated Welcome To Tha Carter tour to Raleigh, North Carolina. Fans sang along to every word as the legendary rapper ran through some of his greatest hits and mixtape favorites at the Ritz Raleigh. Check out footage & photos from the exciting live performance below. Also be sure to check out the remaining tour dates for Welcome to Tha Carter.

04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern