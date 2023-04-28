Ms. Pat Is Making It To Raleigh For Latest Tour

To say that comedian Ms. Pat made it… well, that would be an understatement.

With her Emmy-nominated series, The Ms. Pat Show, streaming its 3rd season on BET+, the ATL comedian has definitely paid her dues with her “straight up, no chaser” brand of comedy. She’s headlining her first theatre tour, which hits Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall on September 29. She calls in to chat with our girl Ayeeedubb to tell us all about it.

Click here for tickets, and for more on all things Ms. Pat, check out www.MsPatComedy.com.