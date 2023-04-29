Black Restaurant Week Returns To The Triangle

Black Restaurant Week Carolinas 2023 has officially commenced.
Black Restaurant Week Carolinas is back and taking over both North Carolina and South Carolina. The event, lasting through May 7th, is intended to celebrate the rich taste and flavor of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. A plethora of Black-owned restaurants in the Triangle are participating in the celebration. Check out the full list of restaurants here, and check out more information below.
-
R. Kelly Transferred To Prison in Granville County
-
Ouch! Bhad Bhabie Reflects On Removing Five Chief Keef Tattoos
-
[UPDATE] Student, Substitute Teacher Charged For Fight In Rocky Mount High School
-
Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Bill Named After Nicki Minaj Could Limit Federal Vaccine Mandates
-
NFL Suspends Players From Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders For Gambling