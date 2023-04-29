Local

Black Restaurant Week Returns To The Triangle

Published on April 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Black Restaurant Week Carolinas 2023 has officially commenced.

Carla Hall Visits Walt Disney World

Source: Kent Phillips / Walt Disney World Resorts

Black Restaurant Week Carolinas is back and taking over both North Carolina and South Carolina. The event, lasting through May 7th, is intended to celebrate the rich taste and flavor of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. A plethora of Black-owned restaurants in the Triangle are participating in the celebration. Check out the full list of restaurants here, and check out more information below.

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close