J. Cole Announces “The Fall Off” Album On New Song With Summer Walker

Published on May 20, 2023

J. Cole made an appearance on Summer Walker’s latest EP, and he made an exciting confirmation in the process.

On Friday, May 19th, Summer Walker released her new EP, Clear 2: Soft Life. Amid contributions from artists like Childish Gambino, Solange, and Steve Lacey, J. Cole also graced the EP. On the intro track, “To Summer, From Cole”, the North Carolina rapper delivered an “audio hug” to Walker, and announced his new album, The Fall Off in the process. Cole used a double entendre to make mention of the upcoming project.

“I’m thinkin’ about ya/I heard you just had you another lil baby, congratulations/I hope you got through it with no complications/I find it amazing the way that you juggle your kids, the biz, the fame/The b*****s that’s hatin’, they sit around waitin’ for you to fall off, like the album I’m makin’.

Check out the heartfelt track, “To Summer, From Cole” below.

