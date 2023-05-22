Carolina Panthers fans were in a frenzy after award-winning music singer Rihanna was spotted wearing a Panthers jersey over the weekend.
Rihanna was photographed wearing a Panthers No. 95 jersey to a nightclub in Tokyo, Japan.
While the vintage jersey looks to just be a fashion statement, Panthers fans were thrilled that the singer could be a fan.
Although the No. 95 jersey is not a Derrick Brown jersey, another image shared on Instagram shows the back of the shirt, which has the word ‘Panthers’ written on the nameplate.
In fact, it’s a dress made of multiple Panthers jerseys, the bottom half being a No. 12 Collins. The dress is from XULY.Bët’s fall 2023 collection. XULY.Bët is a clothing line designed by Malian/Senegalese designer Lamine Badian Kouyaté.
Whatever this means, #KeepPounding!
Ri Ri gave fans some excitement for the upcoming season.
Rihanna seen rocking a Carolina Panthers jersey in Japan was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
