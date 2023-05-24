Football

Antonio Brown is returning to football, but not to the NFL

Published on May 24, 2023

Antonio Brown As A Raider

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is making a return to the football field, but not for a professional team.

Brown announced on Twitter that he’ll be playing for his own Arena League team, the Albany Empire.

On May 27, the team will face off against the Fayetteville Mustangs.

Do yall watch Arena League Football?

