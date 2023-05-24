Antonio Brown is returning to football, but not to the NFL

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is making a return to the football field, but not for a professional team.
Brown announced on Twitter that he’ll be playing for his own Arena League team, the Albany Empire.
On May 27, the team will face off against the Fayetteville Mustangs.
Do yall watch Arena League Football?
