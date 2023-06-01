Shannon Sharpe quitting Fox Sports

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe, the legendary NFL tight end-turned-sports commentator, is reportedly leaving the popular morning show “Undisputed,” ending a tumultuous seven-year run. Sharpe co-hosts the debate sports show opposite journalism veteran and bombastic barker, Skip Bayless. He is scheduled to leave “Undisputed” following the conclusion of the NBA Finals in early or mid-June 2023.

Sharpe will focus more on his podcast podcast “Club Shay Shay,” which continues to grow in popularity.

The relationship between Sharpe and Bayless began to deteriorate during the past couple of years, particularly as Sharpe’s industry cachet and brand continued to ascend. “Club Shay Shay” is also considered a go-to podcast for current and former athletic greats whereas Bayless is rarely able to attract guests to his podcast due to his penchant for torching the very athletes that have made him very rich. Moreover, there was a very intense feud that popped off between Sharpe and Bayless after the latter sent out what was considered a very insensitive tweet during Monday Night Football in January. Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, dropped to the turf and nearly died. As paramedics feverishly attempted to revive Hamlin, Bayless went to Twitter to ask if the NFL can afford to cancel the rest of the game given the stakes and ramifications of a cancellation. Social media crucified Bayless.

Do yall think he should have quite?