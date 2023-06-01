Ms. Jacky Oh (former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star) and longtime girlfriend of DC Young Fly Passed away at 32

Former “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms Jacky Oh! — who’s also DC Young Fly’s longtime girlfriend — has died at the age of 32.
Reports say she died in Miami while undergoing a “mommy makeover” surgery.
This is a tragic story please pray DC Young Fly and his family.
