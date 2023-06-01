Television

Ms. Jacky Oh (former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star) and longtime girlfriend of DC Young Fly Passed away at 32

Published on June 1, 2023

DC Young Fly and Ms Jacky Oh attend screening for Uncharted at iPic Theater in Colony Square

Source: @envision.artistry / Courtesy

Former “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms Jacky Oh! — who’s also DC Young Fly’s longtime girlfriend — has died at the age of 32.

Reports say she died in Miami while undergoing a “mommy makeover” surgery.

This is a tragic story please pray DC Young Fly and his family.

