Lil Durk Blesses Homeless Fan With A 30-Day Hotel Stay, Cash, & More

Lil Durk surprised one of his fans recently and did some major charity in the process.

Lil Durk recently helped out one of his homeless fans after a video of the fan went viral on Tik Tok. In the video, the fan watches the music video for Lil Durk and J. Cole’s latest anthem, “All My Life.” The video can be seen being projected on the side of the man’s tent, making it easier to view. The footage of the man watching the video garnered millions of views on social media, and eventually made its way to Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper then tracked down the fan and provided him with some essentials to ease some of his struggles. He paid for a 30-day stay at hotel for the fan, provided him with a phone, gift cards, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“I want to do something real special out the kindness of my heart. The homeless guy who was playing ‘All My Life’ in the tent. I found him. Finna pull up on him. I got you a room for 30 days. I’ma give you a couple of dollars. I’ma give you a gift card and I’ma give you a phone for showing support,” Durkio said in the video. Check out the footage of the charitable encounter below.